Kano govt to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to teach in schools

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano State Government says it would redeploy 5,000 workers of its workers, with qualifications in education, to teach in some of its schools.

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, on Sunday, in Kano, said the gesture was to strengthen the state’s free education policy.

“All civil servants found in MDAs with teaching qualifications and have more than five years to retire from the service would be posted to teach in our schools.

“NCE holders under the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) should remain, officers with BA Ed will be deployed to either Junior or Senior Secondary Schools, while those with higher degrees will be sent to tertiary institutions,” the statement added.

Garba further indicated that the affected workers would be given two weeks induction before deployment to schools to be supplemented with additional one week refresher training every term.

It said that the redeployment exercise was approved by the State Executive Council, following the adoption of a report of a technical committee setup by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“The committee discovered 575 officers with teaching qualifications serving in MDAs, and 3, 712 others working in the 44 Local Councils were found performing duplicate functions.”

“19 of the affected staff have PhDs, 55 Masters degrees, 1,100 BA in Education with 2,366 NCE holders, while 10 others possessed Diploma in Education.”

“Zonal offices and local government areas have the largest concentration of the affected officers,” according to the the report.

