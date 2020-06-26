In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, on Friday, to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse, said the compulsory drugs test would begin when the state Drug Administration Agency begins operation.

”The Ganduje-led administration has been passionate about fighting illicit drugs trafficking and abuse and set up a task force.

“The governor instituted programmes aimed at curtailing drug abuse. This include setting up and streamlining activities for the stats Task Force committee, which had intercepted and destroyed about a billion naira worth drugs,” he said.

He called for aggressive mainstreaming and social media campaigns against the menace of drugs which had endangered many lives and economies of nations.

NAN reports that the United Nations General Assembly declared every June 26 to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking.

It is aimed at expressing its determination to achieve the goal of an International Society free of drug abuse.

The 2020 theme of the day ”Better knowledge for better care” emphasised the need to improve understanding of the world drug problem.