Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

The affected principals were those of French Bilingual College and Chinese Bilingual College, Kwankwaso in Madobi Local Government Area.

In a similar vein, the commissioner approved the posting of Umar Sabo as sit-in principal for French Bilingual College and Isyaku Abdullahi as sit-in principal for Chinese Bilingual College, Kwankwaso.

The Director, Public Enlightenment of the ministry, Balarabe Kiru, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kano and made available to newsmen on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the suspended principals were not at their duty posts when the team of ministry officials visited to monitor the commencement of the 2023/2024 first term school session.

The team, led by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hajiya Kubra Imam, discovered that students of the two colleges were not served food for yesterday night and their breakfast for Monday was not ready at the time of the visit.

Kiru reported that the “commissioner expressed dismay over unconcerned attitudes shown by the two principals and therefore directed them to handover the school affairs to the new sit-in principals and report to the ministry pending an investigation.

“He warned all the school authorities to shun any act that would undermine the present administration’s efforts in reviving the education sector.

Meanwhile, the commissioner was reported to have commended the Principal of Government Girls’ College, Kano Famfo and her counterpart of the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Kwankwaso for their dedication and compliance to make all the needed arrangements for the commencement of the 2023/2024 academic session.

ADVERTISEMENT