Kano govt shuts 26 health institutes for operating illegally

She said the ministry noted with serious concern the sudden proliferation of schools which operate illegally in the state.

Namadi said the institutes lacked definite sites and offered dubious programmes against the established course curricula as well as alleged extortion of exorbitant fees on students and their parents.

She listed some of the affected institutions to include Unity and Utopia College of Health Sciences and Technology, Sir Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero College of Health Sciences and Technology, among others.

“This unwanted trend is at the detriment of the people, educational development and efficiency of the entire health system in the state and the country at large,” she said.

She announced that the affected institutions were shut down with immediate effect, pending the outcome of investigations by the authorities.

The spokesperson further urged the public to consider only duly registered institutions and accredited courses for patronage.