Kano govt resumes construction of 5km of roads initiated by Kwankwaso's govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor explained that the road projects would further enhance socio-economic activities in the local government headquarters.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the project was initiated by Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso’s administration.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Saturday.

Yusuf made this known at a meeting with the 44 local government council chairmen and secretaries of four grassroots mobilisation platforms in Kano on Saturday.

The groups are Community Re-Orientation Committee (CRC), Lafiya Jari, Kano PRO-PA and Kwankwasiyya.

He said that the present administration would continue to accord priority attention in the areas of education, health, agriculture and the construction of flyovers and underpasses to ease vehicular movements.

Others, he said, are the renovation of hospitals and schools in all the 44 local government areas of the state.

Yusuf disclosed that already arrangements have been concluded to launch an appeal fund for security agencies operating in the state so as to provide them with the needed vehicles, communication gadgets and other interventions to perform optimally.

The governor appreciated the level of support and cooperation accorded to his administration by the people of the state and solicited for the sustenance of the tempo for the sustainable peace, stability and prosperity of the State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

