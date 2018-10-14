Kano Govt refutes bribery allegation, to sue Daily Nigerian

news

The Kano state government has refuted the allegations of bribery levelled against the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In the video posted on Twitter by Daily Nigerian, Ganduje is seen receiving money from some people.

Also, some contractors who spoke on the issue, said that the Governor receives 15 to 25 percent kickbacks from every contract done in Kano state.

Kano govt files criminal case

Responding to the allegation, the Commissioner, Information, Youth & Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement issued to Pulse revealed that the state government has decided to file a criminal case against Daily Nigerian and its publisher on defamation of character after it released a clone and doctored video footage mischievously portraying Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje involved in an inappropriate conduct.

Garba also said that Office of the Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice will challenging the implausible and eccentric posting of the cloned video that went viral in a court of law.

Describing the video as a caricature, the commissioner said it shows the extent to which mischievous elements can go to discredit public figures by wielding non-existent scandals against them.

The video is doctored

Speaking further, Garba said “a mere observation of the cloned video clearly shows that the video is doctored and disjointed with no material facts or evidence to prove the allegations, other than a callous attempt to tarnish the hard earned image of the office and the person of the Governor.

“The Governor of Kano State wishes to once again emphatically debunk the allegation of receiving gratification of $5Million or any amount whatsoever from any person or body.”

All because of 2019 election

“It is important to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the alleger is a serial blackmailer and extorter. We are also aware that the hidden motive is to reduce the popularity of the Governor and consequently affect the anticipated quantum of APC votes from Kano in the 2019 general elections.

“While the state government is taking the legal action, we wish to assure the good people of Kano that His Excellency will remain focus and continue with laudable programmes that will add value to the lives of the people of Kano State. We also call on the general public, especially members of the APC to remain calm and always be law abiding,” the commissioner said.

Buhari orders probe

Meanwhile, Daily Nigerian reports that President Buhari has ordered two security agencies to properly analyse the video and give him a recommendation.

The report also quotes a source as saying that Buhari is expected to act on the recommendations immediately the investigation is finalised and the report submitted.