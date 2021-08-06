Kano Govt reduces land use charges by 30%

The Permanent Secretary, Kano State Bureau for Land Management, Dr Zainab Ibrahim-Braji, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

The statement by Murtala Shehu-Umar, information officer of the Bureau, disclosed that Ibrahim-Braji said this when she received executives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Kano branch.

She said Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano approved the discount in order to encourage property owners to willingly pay up their charges appropriately.

The Permanent Secretary appreciates the NBA for its constant support and advice at all times on how to move the bureau forward.

Earlier, NBA Chairman, Kano branch, Aminu Sani-Gadanya, said they are at the Bureau to dialogue with management on issues concerning land administrations.

He commended the permanent secretary’s decision of not honouring letters from lawyers that do not carry the seal of the NBA.

”We noticed some positive changes in running the affairs of the bureau since you assumed office as permanent secretary and head of the bureau.