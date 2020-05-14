The state Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa disclosed this on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the opening of the training for rapid response team that’ll manage the children at the quarantine centre.

Tsanyawa said that the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers and laboratory scientists.

The health workers according to him will test and screen the almajiri kids at their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa and Karaye local government areas of the state.

Details later...