ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kano State government said the former Governor undertook a mass employment exercise without recourse to necessary guidelines and service regulation.

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]
Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

According to Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), the Ganduje government gave employment to unqualified persons, including Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) Students.

Since the inception of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's administration, the government ordered the suspension of salaries to some civil servants, especially those appointed during the latter days of the previous government.

It subsequently set up a committee to screen and verify recruitment conducted by the Ganduje government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, presenting the committee’s findings on Friday, November 24, 2023, Bichi said it was discovered that the last administration undertook mass employment without recourse to necessary guidelines and service regulation.

He added the committee also recommended the dismissal of over 3,000 workers deemed wrongfully recruited into the state civil service.

“The verification committee report was received by the Government and its salient observations and recommendations were noted and accepted. The majority of the employment was not captured in the 2023 Approved Budget and a significant percentage of those employed had neither applied nor indicated interest to serve which form a major aspect of employment requirement.

“Most of those employed did not undergo processes of screening and recruitment interviews as expected by the service regulations; employed were found to have suspicious or forged certificates, while many non-indigenes were employed in spite of a large number of qualified unemployed indigenes roaming.

“The employment did not take into consideration the actual manpower needs of the respective MDAs but was influenced by the desire to tie down the new Administration financially; our streets and those employed were wrongly placed through deployment to non-career posts or the calling of their respective qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was gross underemployment where officers with higher qualifications attracting senior cadres were employed on the junior cadre of the service contrary to the needs of the MDAs and approval granted for such employment.

“A number of students in their active study years were also found to be employed, including students of junior secondary schools, senior secondary schools and some in their early stages of tertiary education; a number of persons recruited were found to be undergoing their National Service Program (NYSC) while a number of people confirmed to be overaged or under-aged were found to be employed and on the State payroll,” Bichi said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Defence Minister advises trouble makers to flee Nigeria or...

Defence Minister advises trouble makers to flee Nigeria or...

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

Sister gets 6 months imprisonment for smuggling phones to jailed brother

Sister gets 6 months imprisonment for smuggling phones to jailed brother

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Kebbi Governor floors PDP candidate at Appeal Court to retain victory

Kebbi Governor floors PDP candidate at Appeal Court to retain victory

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

From L-R: Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju and Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, during a visit at the minister’s office in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association (Premium Times)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision