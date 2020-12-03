Alhaji Muhammad Ibn-Alhassan, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Kano State Qur’anic and Islamiyya School Management Board, stated this in Kano.

He disclosed this at the UNICEF 2020 End Year Review and 2021/2022 Annual Work Planning on Wednesday.

Ibn-Alhassan said the number was part of the targeted 1.3 million Out-of-School children to be enrolled in the year under review.

He said the state government conducted census of 13,696 non integrated and integrated schools to develop a comprehensive baseline data of schools in the state.

The director said some 840 teachers comprising of 495 males and 343 females were trained on early grade literacy and numeracy, to enhance teaching and learning process.

Ibn-Alhassan said some 734 community leaders comprising 217 females were exposed to modern techniques to address gender related issues and encourage community engagement in the management of schools through the School Based Management Committees (SBMC).

He said the state government had disbursed N250,000 each to 720 school, adding that the schools comprised of 300 primary and 420 Integrated Qur’anic Schools.

“It is a school improvement grant designed to increase access to girl and vulnerable children.

“The management of the benefiting schools utilised the fund to provide uniform to pupils, water and toilet facilities.

“It has encouraged enrollment and retention in school of the girl child,” he said.

Ibn-Alhassan said the state government would recruit more qualified teachers to enhance quality service delivery and urged UNICEF to review its procurement procedure to ease difficulties in the distribution of instructional materials to schools.

Mr Maulid Warfa, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office Kano, expressed optimism that the organisation would win more ground in the enrollment of Out-of-School children in the state in the coming years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event was presentation by relevant stakeholders in health, nutrition, education, Water and Sanitation (WASH).

Other key areas are child protection, social policy and Communication for Development (C4D) as well as Communication, Advocacy and Partnership.