A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen in Kano, said only five cases of the disease were confirmed.

“The cases currently are five, with three deaths and the remaining two are receiving treatment. They are also responding to medications.

“So the issue of 292 ‘cases’ is unintentionally erroneous.”

He explained that the 292 are only on Contact Tracing and not confirmed cases.

Anwar added that three stages had to be followed before a case of the fever is confirmed.

“I therefore repeat that the 292 are only on Contact Tracing.”

He assured that the state government was determined to ensure effective management of the disease.

People should be very vigilant and not panic, as the state is doing everything possible to tame the situation, he added.