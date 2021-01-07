The state Ministry of Health disclosed this via its verified its Twitter handle @KNSMOH, on Thursday in Kano.

The ministry said the samples were tested in the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratories.

The ministry said that the state recorded 2,379 confirmed cases and 306 active cases.

Kano govt conducts 58,979 COVID-19 tests

The ministry also said that 2,005 patients were discharged while the state recorded 68 COVID-19 related deaths.

The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene, and use a face mask, hand washing, as well as social distancing to stem further spread of the pandemic.

It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, 0800 268 4356.