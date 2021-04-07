RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano govt cautions residents against artificial food flavours in Ramadan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano State government has cautioned residents against using artificial food flavours during the Ramadan fast, to prevent food poisoning.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Pulse Nigeria

Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, the state’s Commissioner for Health said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

Recommended articles

Tsanyawa also advised residents to consume natural fruits and vegetables during the fast to maintain their health.

“The government is doing all it can to sanitise all types of food brought to the state and we are very vigilant.

“I call on people to use genuine products and always make sure they check for National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control registration number and expiry dates,” he said.

Hundreds of people in state had in March suffered from food poisoning due to consumption of contaminated imported food items and drinks.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shoprite sells Nigerian supermarkets, set for December exit

Why Buhari terminated Adamu's 3-month tenure extension as IGP

Being called barren on social media, undergoing IVF treatments and other things Banky W and wife Adesua Etomi said at the Waterbrook Church

Attorney General Malami insists that Atiku isn't Nigerian by birth

'Leaving my marriage was the best decision ever' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen talks contemplating suicide after marriage crashed

Buhari sends condolences from London as official driver dies at State House Clinic

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Gunmen burn down another police station in Imo, free detained suspects

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire