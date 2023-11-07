Kano govt approves ₦40bn for road infrastructure, other projects

This is contained in a statement by Baba Halilu-Dantiye, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, on Tuesday in Kano. He said the State Executive Council (SEC) during its eighth meeting approved the release of the funds to facilitate execution of the projects.

The Council, he said, approved ₦15.974 billion to the state Ministry of Works and Housing for construction of Dan Agundi interchange underpass and flyover, and ₦14.455 billion for the construction of Tal’udu Interchange flyover.

The Commissioner said that ₦3.360 billion has been approved to the ministry for the upward review of rates for construction of covered sewage conduit/road along Jakara-Kwarin Gogau River.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sum of ₦1,579,755,966 has been approved for the construction of Kofar Waika – Unguwar Dabai – Yan Kuje Western bypass road in Gwale Local Government Area”.

Dantiye said the Council also approved ₦1.350 billion for construction of Unguwa Uku ‘Yan Awaki -Limawa junction road in Tarauni LGA, and ₦820 million for the completion of Kanye – Kabo -Dugabau road in Kabo LGA.

The approval included ₦802.695 million for the completion and dualisation of Kofar Dawanau -Dandinshe – Kwanar Madugu raod phase ll; and ₦458.443 million for re-award of contract to facilitate construction of reinforced concrete pedestrian bridges at various locations across the state.

He said that ₦420 million has been approved for the rehabilitation of metropolitan street and traffic lights. The Commissioner said the SEC approved ₦200 million settlement of outstanding payment in respect for rehabilitation of Kwanar Kwankwaso road in Madobi LGA, and ₦107.6 million for renovation works at Reformatory Institute Kiru.

He said the Council equally approved ₦53.6 million to the Ministry of Health for procurement of commodities and drugs for the free Accident and Emergency, Maternal and Child Care services in public health facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the gesture will facilitate provision of medical consumables for free services in healthcare facilities for the month of October, 2023.

While ₦40.8 million was approved for payment of drugs, laboratory reagents and consumables supplied to Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital, and ₦37 million for settlement of the outstanding state’s contribution for the three rounds Diphtheria mass vaccination campaigns across 22 LGAs.

He further said the SEC approved ₦56.7 million to the Ministry of Higher Education for reconstruction of a burnt theater at Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies.

“The Council considered and approved the second 2023 proposed supplementary budget/amendment to the tune of ₦24 billion.