The four newly created Emirates are Karaye,Rano, Bichi and Gaya.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to newsmen on Monday in Kano, said approval was part of the outcome of the third state executive Council meeting held at Council chambers, Government House, Kano.

He said that the new projects contained in the approval included construction of accident and emergency wards, 22 Bed medical ward, eye centre, ENT clinic and Dental clinic respectively.

Other projects the statement said were: physiotherapy unit, laboratory unit, mortuary block, construction of road network, landscaping, overhead tank, borehole and articulation on each of the facilities.

Garba, however pointed out that there would also be renovation of works in all the four facilities that involved the Zonal Office, Paediatrics ward, accident and emergency, store offices, new laboratory, male and female wards, maternity block, pharmacy, xray, catering department and theatre blocks.

He further revealed that the council had also approved the award of contract for the equipping and furnishing of the upcoming state Cancer centre at the cost of over N4.2 billion to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

The commissioner said that the Council had also given approval for the establishment of a boarding Girls’ Science and Technical College at Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa local government area (phase 1) at the cost of N165.2 million as well as appropriation of the sum of N30.6 million for the hosting of the first session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament.