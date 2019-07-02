The Kano state government, on Tuesday urged parents in the state to complement its effort towards enforcing the proposed free education policy.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Hajiya Lauratu Adamu, made the appeal while conducting the final schools’ verification exercise in line with the policy.

Adamu, who said there was the need for parental involvement in the process, explained that the present administration was passionate about providing free education to both formal and informal schools in the state.

She revealed that a committee was set up by the Ministry about four weeks ago and a lot had been achieved.

According to her, “based on the mandate we have from the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, we set up committee to capture school attendance and other relevant data.

“We have categorised the activities of the committee with collective efforts of the Ministry and the school Principals in the state and we have achieved a lot.’’

She stressed that the verification exercise was the final stage of the committee’s mandate after which a work plan would be submitted to the governor for the implementation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Kano state government has stressed the need for a collective effort towards enforcing the free education policy of the Ganduje administration.