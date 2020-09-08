Kano State Government on Tuesday announced a partial lifting of the ban on sporting activities in the state.

Ibrahim Galadima, Chairman, Kano State Sports Commission, made the announcement in a statement issued by Abbati Sabo, Public Relations Officer of the Commission in Kano.

The statement quoted Galadima, as saying that the decision was sequel to the partial lifting of restrictions on sports by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

‎"The Commission wishes to announce the partial lifting of restrictions on sports in the state.

"The general public should note that only training are allowed, spectators are not allowed at the training events, while competitions should not be organised.

"All sport activities are to take place in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,"‎‎ the statement said.