Kano Government files new criminal conspiracy charges against Ganduje

In the charge sheet with case No. K/143c/24, the state government accused Ganduje and erstwhile Commissioner for Justice Musa Lawan of Criminal Conspiracy, and misappropriation contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code (as amended) CAP 105, Vol. 2, the Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.

The offence, the state government said, is contrary to punishable under Section 97 and Section 315. The state government accused Ganduje and Lawan of abuse of office. In the charge sheet, the state government said it intends to present four witnesses. No date has been fixed for the arraignment.

NAN reports that on April 4, the state government filed a suit against Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar and six others before a State high court.

The six others include; Ganduje’s son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd., Safari Textiles Ltd., and Lesage General Enterprises.

The court entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendants and reserved judgment on the preliminary objections filed by their counsel, Nuraini Jimoh SAN, regarding the charge against his clients.

When the case resumed for hearing, Justice Amina Aliyu, expressed concern that the defendants had failed to appear in court despite being served with a substituted means of service.