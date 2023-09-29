Kano Gov Yusuf appoints 116 additional aides
Only nine women were among the 116 newly appointed aides announced by the governor.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Friday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier appointed 94 Special Assistants, thus bringing the total number to 145 aides.
Only nine women were among the 116 newly appointed aides announced by the governor.
They include Hauwa Halilu, Senior Special Assistant, Library Board; Hauwa Gadonkaya, Senior Special Assistant, Primary Health Care (PHC); Nadiya Fagge, Senior Special Assistant, Special Assignments- PPS; and Asiya Mukhtar, Senior Special Assistant, Women Education.
Also, Binta Salisu was appointed as Special Assistant, Radio/Women; Mufida Rashid, Digital Media; and Hauwa Halilu, Library Board.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng