Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has banned persons of opposite genders from boarding same commercial tricycles.

Premium Times reports that beginning from January 2020, tricycles across the state will be disallowed from conveying both the male and female genders together across the state.

Former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau introduced commercial tricycles into the state for only women. [PM News]

This development was disclosed by the Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, who represented Ganduje at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

On why the government is committed to imposing the ban, Ibn-Sina who spoke on behalf of Ganduje, stated that the state government is committed to upholding Islamic values.

Commercial tricycles were introduced into the state by a former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Shekarau introduced the tricycles as a means of transportation for women only, after he banned them from boarding commercial motorcyclists.

But since Shekarau’s exit as governor, tricycles have been carrying people of both sexes.