Kano Fire Service stops man from hanging himself over ₦2m failed visa deal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Fire Service said, on Thursday, that it rescued 37-year-old Saifillahi Rabiu, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide over a failed deal.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the organisation, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano and made available to newsmen.

Abdullahi stated that the incident happened on Thursday morning at State Road, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano.

“We received a distress call at about 10:07 a.m. from the Ministry of Works and Housing, Kano state, about a suicide attempt by hanging on a tree.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our fire fighting vehicle to the scene at 10:10 a.m,” he stated.

According to the statement, Rabiu, a resident of Semegu Quarters, attempted to hang himself over his inability to refund N2 million to those he tried to assist in obtaining a travel Visa.

“During interrogation, we gathered that Rabiu connected some people to those that process travel visas to foreign countries, which was successful.

“Those he tried to help, however, rejected the visa, saying it was not the type they paid for and demanded a refund of their money already paid to the processors.

“We reliably gathered that he was able to raise half a million naira only.

“But pressure and threats from the people he wanted to assist made him try to take his own life,” the PRO added.

He further stated that Rabiu was rescued alive and handed over to Zaharaddini of the Farm Centre Police Division.

Kano Fire Service stops man from hanging himself over ₦2m failed visa deal

