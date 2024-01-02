ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Fire Service saves 417 lives, ₦1.2bn property in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

100 people lost their lives within the period while properties estimated at over ₦451 million were destroyed by fire across the state.

Kano State Fire Service (The Sun Nigeria)
Kano State Fire Service (The Sun Nigeria)

Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the service said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano, that the service received 659 fire calls during the year under review.

The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 417 lives and property worth ₦1.2 billion in various fire incidents recorded in the state from January to December 2023.

“The Service responded to 299 rescue calls and 95 false alarms from residents of the state as well as 184 road accidents, in addition to rescuing two trapped animals,” Abdullahi added.

The spokesman attributed the fire incidents to careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical appliances, and storage of petrol in homes and unsafe places, among others.

He advised all residents to be careful while handling inflammable materials and other items that may lead to fire incidents.

Those who warm themselves in market places or the street during harmattan should put off the fire with enough water to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

“Parents should be vigilant and monitor their wards, especially those swimming in ponds and playing in dangerous places to avoid drowning or related incidents,” he stated.

