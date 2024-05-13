Kano Fire service records 222 fire incidents in 3 months, 16 lives lost
16 persons lost their lives during the incidents while men of the service saved 43 others.
The Public Relations Officer of the fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, on Monday, that the recorded cases affected residential houses, shops and fuel stations.
Abdullahi said that 16 persons lost their lives during the incidents while men of the service saved 43 others.
“16 persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦176 million were destroyed by fire,” he said.
The official said that properties worth ₦332 million were also saved during the period under review. According to him, the service responded to 43 distress calls and 32 false alarms from residents in the state.
Abdullahi added that most of the fire incidents were caused by misuse of electrical appliances and overloading of electrical outlets. He advised residents to always turn off gas burners and cylinders when not in use, to avoid outbreaks of fire in homes.
