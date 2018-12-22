Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Mohammed said that the calls emanated from collapsed building, road accidents and fire disasters.

Giving the breakdown, he said 38 calls were received on fire incidents, 37 for rescue while 12 were false alarms.

The spokesman advised the public to always exercise caution with electrical appliances and stop storing petroleum products during dry season in shops and homes.

He urged those celebrating Christmas to be careful while using fire works, so as not to create panic or disaster.