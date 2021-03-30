The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this in a statement he issued on the outcome of the weekly Executive Council meeting.

The statement noted that the project was part of the government’s commitment to construct road networks to address traffic congestion in the state.

“The project is in line with government’s policy of transforming Kano into a mega city as well as boosting commercial activities.

“Kano has been recording significant increase in the influx of commercial traffic and therefore needs to redesign and improve existing road networks,’’ it said.

The statement announced that council also approved the release of over N44 million for the re-accreditation and resource visitation for Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.

It said that council’s approval included the utilization of savings realized from the implementation of Universal Basic Education 2019 Normal Fund Intervention Projects.

The statement said this amounted to over N32m from the State Universal Basic Education Board.