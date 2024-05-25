Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

The scholars and clerics praised the judiciary for its prompt intervention in the crisis, which they said helped to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

They made this known in a statement jointly signed by Khalifa Sheik Lawi Atiku Sanka, Khalifa Nal Abdulkadir Ramadan, Prof Abdullahi Pakistan, Mallam Yusuf Ahmad Gabari, Mal Lawan Abubakar Triumph, Sheik Mal Mohd Bakari, Imam Usaini Yakubu Rano, Imam Jamilu Abubakar and Professor Ibrahim Muazzam Maibushira.

The Islamic leaders also hailed the judiciary over its judgement halting the dissolution of the Kano Emirate and the subsequent reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano.

“On behalf of the Islamic Scholars and Clerics (Ulamas) of Kano State, we express our heartfelt appreciation for the crucial role played by the judiciary and security agencies in maintaining peace and stability in Kano State. We commend them for upholding the rule of law and ensuring a return to peace in the state,” the statement said.

“We urge the executive arm of government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusif, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly to exercise caution and refrain from making decisions that may jeopardize the state’s stability and exacerbate the suffering of the people of Kano State, who have already endured enough due to previous negative decisions and misguided policies.