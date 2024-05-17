Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Ganduje is standing trial alongside his wife Hafsat Umar, his son, Abdullahi Umar and five others

The defendants in the case included Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited Safari textile ltd and Lasage General Enterprise Ltd

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kano State High Court No. 5 presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba had earlier scheduled May 16 for ruling on the request for substituted service on the defendants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was before the State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Aboki reassigned the case to High Court No 7 presided over by Justice Amina Adamu.

The new charge sheet sighted by NAN contained 11 count charges against the initial eight-count charges against Ganduje and his co-defendants.