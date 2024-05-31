Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Abubakar, who lives in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano, is charged with mischief by fire, causing grievous hurt and culpable homicide.

The offence is said to have contravened the provisions of sections 336, 247 and 221 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law. At the resumed sitting, the Prosecution Counsel, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Kano State Ministry of Justice, Salisu Tahir told the court that he received a copy of the case diary from the police.

“The death toll has risen from 14 to 19. We seek for another date to enable us file a new charge to add the exact number of victims and present our witnesses before the court,” Tahir said.

The defendant was alleged to set fire to a mosque in Larabar Abasawa village of Gezawa local government area of Kano State and locked the doors, trapping worshippers in a burning fire on May 15. The defendant pleaded guilty to all three count charges.

NAN reports that Auwal Abubakar, from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, announced his appearance for the defence after the court had on May 20, ordered the council to provide a lawyer for the defendant.