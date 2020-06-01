The state Ministry of Health disclosed this via its verified Twitter account @KNSMOH on Monday in Kano.

“A total of 4,735 samples of COVID-19 were tested in Kano State.”

It disclosed that three new confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed, 40 patients discharged and two deaths recorded in the state as at May 31.

Accordingly, the state recorded a total of 954 confirmed coronavirus cases of which 669 were active, 240 discharged and 45 deaths.

The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene and use of face mask, hand washing as well as social distancing to stem further spread of the pandemic.

It also called for prayers for a quick end to the pandemic.