Kano Assembly passes 2022 budget of N221 billion

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the 2022 budget, amounting to N221 billion, which is higher than N196 billion earlier proposed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the House on Monday adopted a report of the House Committee on Appropriations presented by the chairman, Alhaji Abba Ibrahim, (APC-Garko).

Presenting the report, majority leader of the house, Alhaji Labaran Madari, said the committee had recommended for the increase of N24 billion, to cover areas like education, health, and order developmental projects.

"The house has increased the education budget from N49 billion to N55 billion while the Health sector budget is increase from N30 billion to N33 billion," he explained.

At the plenary session, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, the lawmakers adopted the report and passed the budget into law.

Governor Ganduje presented the proposal on October 28, 2021 to the state assembly.

