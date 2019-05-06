The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly embarked on its earlier plans to review the law, following a petition filed before the House by Ibrahim Salisu and Chambers, seeking for the split of the emirate council.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Kabir Alasan-Rurum who presided over the plenary session on Monday, read the petition.

According to the speaker, the petitioners demand for the decentralisation of the emirate council to also have Gaya, Bichi, Rano and Karaye emirate councils.

Also according to the petition, the establishment of the above emirate councils will bring more developmental advantages in the state.

Alasan-Rurum, said the letter seeking for the decentralisation of the emirate council, stated that the motive would draw the remote and historic emirate closer to the state government, which would enhance security and developmental aspects of Kano.

NAN reports that following the presentation of the petition before the legislators by the speaker, most of the members unanimously supported the move.

While contributing, Alhaji Zakari Muhammad, member representing Tarauni constituency said the moves came at the right time, looking at the developments recorded in neighboring states that also decentralised their emirate council.

While members representing Takai, Dawakin Tofa, Rimin-Gado, Municipal, Nassarawa and Tudun Wada constituencies unanimously supported the move.

According to the members, such will upgrade the status of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye to become equal in power as far as their emirate status is concerned.

Although, the assembly had earlier ordered its committee to present their report before the house on Tuesday.

NAN recalled that the committee was set up to revisit the law which established the emirate council.

Briefing newsmen on the development, a former speaker of the assembly, and member representing Gezawa constituency under PDP, Alhaji Ali Danja said the opposition members had rejected the move.

According to Danja, the move was politically motivated, therefore the PDP legislators were not in support of it.