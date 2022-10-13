Kano Assembly approves renaming of state varsity after Aliko Dangote

The Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, presided over a plenary session where the House debated and approved the institution's renaming.

Labaran Madari, the majority leader of the House, revealed to reporters shortly after plenary that the legislators supported the state government's move because of Alhaji Aliko Dangote's significant contribution to the growth of education in the state.

Recall that the state government approved the university's renaming in May 2022 following a recommendation from the university's visitation panel. At the time, Muhammad Garba, the Kano State Commissioner for Information, had released a statement on the matter.

But he emphasized that the State Assembly had received the consent and was now in charge of taking the appropriate legislative steps.

In accordance with the university's gazette legislation, the institution's name was changed to Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil in 2005 from Kano University of Technology when it was founded in 2001.