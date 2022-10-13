RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Assembly approves renaming of state varsity after Aliko Dangote

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

The Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, will now bear the business tycoon Aliko Dangote's name following approval by the Kano State House of Assembly.

This was in response to a letter the executive sent to the State Assembly in May 2022 asking for the House's consent to rename the university to Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

The Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, presided over a plenary session where the House debated and approved the institution's renaming.

Labaran Madari, the majority leader of the House, revealed to reporters shortly after plenary that the legislators supported the state government's move because of Alhaji Aliko Dangote's significant contribution to the growth of education in the state.

Recall that the state government approved the university's renaming in May 2022 following a recommendation from the university's visitation panel. At the time, Muhammad Garba, the Kano State Commissioner for Information, had released a statement on the matter.

But he emphasized that the State Assembly had received the consent and was now in charge of taking the appropriate legislative steps.

In accordance with the university's gazette legislation, the institution's name was changed to Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil in 2005 from Kano University of Technology when it was founded in 2001.

Senator Ibrahim Shekaru, the previous governor of Kano State, appointed Aliko Dangote as the university's chancellor in 2008. In November 2021, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the current governor, reappointed Dangote. KUST is now known as the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology.

