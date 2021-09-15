Kano Assembly approves Gov Ganduje’s N4bn loan request for power project

This following the adoption of a motion by majority leader, Alhaji Labaran Madari(APC-Warawa) during plenary on Wednesday in Kano.

Ganduje had transmitted a letter to the House seeking approval for the loan to finance the final phase of Challawa- Goje and Tiga Hydro Electric Power Project.

The governor, in the letter, explained that the State Executive Council at its meeting on Oct. 6, 2020 deliberated on the project and approved additional N4 billion loan facility from Central Bank of Nigeria’s Power and Aviation Intervention Fund for its completion.

“This is due to the fact that the earlier N10 billion loan obtained was ina

dequate for completion of the project and considering the present economic challenge and naira exchange rate variation.

”And the project is dollar dependent, that’s why we requested for additional N4 billion to complete the project,” he said.