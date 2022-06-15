RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s request to access a loan of N10 billion from Access Bank.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

The approval followed a letter of request to the assembly, which was read by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, during the house sitting on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

According to the letter, the loan will be used to procure Close Circuit Television (CCTV) and other gadgets needed to strengthen security in the state.

Speaking on the issue, the Leader of the house, Labaran Madari, (APC-Warawa) said the reason for the loan was in order.

He said that the loan had a single-digit interest rate with a repayment period of 10 years.

Madari said the facility would be used to build control rooms for security information and intelligence gathering.

”These gadgets would be installed in all the headquarters of the five emirates in the state.

”The entire essence is to strengthen security and mitigate crime in the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the loan request was unanimously approved by lawmakers present at the sitting.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter

Ordinary President suspends crowdfunding as ASUU rejects N50m donation

Ordinary President.