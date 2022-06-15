Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

According to the letter, the loan will be used to procure Close Circuit Television (CCTV) and other gadgets needed to strengthen security in the state.

Speaking on the issue, the Leader of the house, Labaran Madari, (APC-Warawa) said the reason for the loan was in order.

He said that the loan had a single-digit interest rate with a repayment period of 10 years.

Madari said the facility would be used to build control rooms for security information and intelligence gathering.

”These gadgets would be installed in all the headquarters of the five emirates in the state.

”The entire essence is to strengthen security and mitigate crime in the state,” he said.