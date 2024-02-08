Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

Rimingado said such an attitude compounds the untold economic pangs facing residents of the state.

He explained that the commission has ignited intelligence mechanism on the matter and would clamp down on the warehouses and stores before the month of Ramadan.

He called on the people to assist the commission with useful information that could pave the way to identifying the erring stores.

“With the advent of Ramadan, we are not going to fold our arms as we are going to swing into action.

“We are not going to watch people take advantage of the situation by engaging in hoarding and compounding the situation.

“We are asking people with useful information to come forward with them to help the commission identify warehouses or stores where hoarding is taking place.

“The commission will be glad to receive such genuine information and will protect the identity of such persons.

“I believe there is a problem of inflation which is one of the genesis of hardship, but hoarding too also contributed and we will not allow it.

“To even hoard and take advantage of the people is undue influence and that is part of corruption. We are overwhelmed, this is the most essential part of our job.

“The Kano State government is worried over the situation. The situation is unbearable, people are hungry. A hungry man is an angry man.

“We are appealing to the traders that if they know they hoard the foodstuffs to take advantage of the situation, they should bring them out to the market because we will not allow it.

“And if we find essential commodities that were hoarded, we have three options. One of the options is to lock down the store, seize the property and take the matter to court.