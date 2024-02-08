ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) has threatened to close down warehouses or stores hoarding foodstuffs in the state.

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs
Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, made this known while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

Recommended articles

Rimingado said such an attitude compounds the untold economic pangs facing residents of the state.

He explained that the commission has ignited intelligence mechanism on the matter and would clamp down on the warehouses and stores before the month of Ramadan.

He called on the people to assist the commission with useful information that could pave the way to identifying the erring stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the advent of Ramadan, we are not going to fold our arms as we are going to swing into action.

“We are not going to watch people take advantage of the situation by engaging in hoarding and compounding the situation.

“We are asking people with useful information to come forward with them to help the commission identify warehouses or stores where hoarding is taking place.

“The commission will be glad to receive such genuine information and will protect the identity of such persons.

“I believe there is a problem of inflation which is one of the genesis of hardship, but hoarding too also contributed and we will not allow it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To even hoard and take advantage of the people is undue influence and that is part of corruption. We are overwhelmed, this is the most essential part of our job.

“The Kano State government is worried over the situation. The situation is unbearable, people are hungry. A hungry man is an angry man.

“We are appealing to the traders that if they know they hoard the foodstuffs to take advantage of the situation, they should bring them out to the market because we will not allow it.

“And if we find essential commodities that were hoarded, we have three options. One of the options is to lock down the store, seize the property and take the matter to court.

”And the court in its wisdom will tell us what to do with the property. And that is a setback to the owners because we have confiscated the property and it can get spoilt,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate promises to tackle 'one chance' menace

Senate promises to tackle 'one chance' menace

Pensioners demand inclusion in minimum wage committee

Pensioners demand inclusion in minimum wage committee

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

ECOWAS mulls measures to redress Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdrawal

ECOWAS mulls measures to redress Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdrawal

He inherited Buhari's failures - Northern groups declare support for Tinubu’s govt

He inherited Buhari's failures - Northern groups declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Council Chairman distributes UTME forms to 500 students in Agboyi-Ketu

Council Chairman distributes UTME forms to 500 students in Agboyi-Ketu

Court orders DSS to pay driver ₦5m for unlawful detention

Court orders DSS to pay driver ₦5m for unlawful detention

Stellar Beverages says NAFDAC's sachet drinks ban endangers 5 million jobs

Stellar Beverages says NAFDAC's sachet drinks ban endangers 5 million jobs

NLC, TUC issue 14-day strike notice to FG as economy bites harder

NLC, TUC issue 14-day strike notice to FG as economy bites harder

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra