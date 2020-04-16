Kano State Ministry of Health has announced the first death caused by coronavirus in the state.

The State government announced this shortly after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 34 new cases in the country.

The NCDC said 12 of the new cases announced at 11:20 pm on Wednesday, April 16, 2020, were recorded in Kano state.

According to the NCDC a total of 16 cases had been recorded in Kano state, but the state government while announcing the first death said 21 cases had been confirmed in the state.