Igbo leaders in Kano state have said that the kidnappers, who abducted nine children in the state and trafficked them to the south-east must be punished.

The Kano police command had earlier announced that it had arrested eight suspects, who specialised in buying and trafficking minors.

The Police said the suspects were arrested in Onitsha, Anambra state.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, the president-general of Igbo Community Association in Kano, Ebenezer Chima and Sarki Ndigbo, and Boniface Ibekwe, condemned the action of the suspects.

The Igbo leaders urged the police to deal with the suspects in accordance with the law.

The statement reads in part, "We are recommending stiff penalty for the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others who may be nursing ambition for such nefarious act."

They also commended the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido, on how they handled the matter.

The Igbo leaders also praised the police "for their proactive investigation and synergy that led to the recovery of the victims".

They enjoined Igbos in Kano "to remain law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation."