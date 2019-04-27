The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Friday in a Statement, imposed 24-hour curfew in Kajuru, following fresh crisis in Kasuwan Magani community.

Sen. La’ah in a reaction on Saturday in Kafanchan condemned the incident which he said had remained unabated, urging the state government to as a matter of urgency intensify efforts, towards the protection of lives and prosperity.

“The incident seem to be getting out of hand as the people can no longer sleep with their eyes closed for fear of yet another attack,” he said.

The Lawmaker said the state government should use every might at its disposal to restore the confidence of residents of the affected areas, through deployment of additional security force.

He noted that a quick intervention would curb possible escalation of the crisis.

He advised members of the affected communities to refrain from taking the laws into their hands and shun tendencies of reprisals, urging them to collaborate with security agents in providing useful information that would bring about lasting solution to the crisis.