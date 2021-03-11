Niger governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered the closure of all public secondary schools in the state over security concerns.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, said on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the schools will be shut down for two weeks starting Friday, March 12.

She announced that the closure was necessary to give relevant security agencies the time and opportunity to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of all public secondary schools.

"The exercise, when completed, will provide an all-inclusive mechanism and strategies that will restore and guarantee sustainable security and safety of students, school infrastructure, education managers, teachers in the state," she said.

The commissioner promised the government's commitment towards ensuring that all schools are safe environments for effective teaching and learning.

The closure of schools follows last month's incident when bandits attacked Government Science College in Kagara.

One student was shot dead, and 38 people, including 24 students, were kidnapped by the armed group on February 17.

Governor Bello immediately ordered the closure of all boarding schools in four local government areas at the time.

The hostages were released nine days later following negotiations between the government and their captors.

Just a day before they were released, bandits also kidnapped 279 schoolgirls from a school in Jangebe, located in neighbouring Zamfara State, while 344 schoolboys had similarly been abducted in Kankara, Katsina State in December 2020.

Many of the kidnappings have resulted in neighbouring states shutting down their own schools in border towns, disrupting education in a region already recognised as housing the highest population of out-of-school children in the country.