The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional units and equipment to help in the rescue of students in Niger State.

Gunmen abducted 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara during an attack that left one student shot to death on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Three staff members and 12 members of their families were also abducted at the school located in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger.

IGP Adamu said in a statement on Thursday, February 18 that the Force is committed to the safe rescue of all hostages.

He ordered the deployment of four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one unit of Police Special Forces, personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

One Police aerial surveillance helicopter has also been deployed to the state which has suffered numerous attacks by armed gunmen in the past few days.

"The IGP notes that a joint massive search and rescue mission involving the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families," Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said.

The IGP called on members of the public to provide relevant and timely information that can assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.