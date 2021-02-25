Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has complained about little support from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in efforts to rescue students abducted last week.

Gunmen abducted 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara during an attack that left one student shot to death on February 17, 2021.

Three staff members and 12 members of their families were also abducted at the school located in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger.

Bello said on Thursday, February 25 that the Federal Government has not done much to assist his government's efforts to ensure the release of the hostages.

Supporting the observation of former Anambra governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who paid him a solidarity visit on Thursday, Governor Bello said he has received little or no support from the government at the center.

He said despite the deployment of additional security forces and equipment to aid in the rescue efforts, his government has been saddled with too much of the financial responsibility.

The 53-year-old said the lack of adequate support won't stop his government from ensuring the safe return of the hostages.

"We will use whatever means and resources available to make sure the children return home safely.

"We don't have exact day and when these children will be released but I am very sure very soon," he said.

The governor earlier this week secured the release of 53 other hostages that were abducted by bandits days before the Kagara incident.

He has since then been calling on the Federal Government to step up its efforts in curbing insecurity across Nigeria.