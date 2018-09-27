Kaduna workers dare NLC, ignore warning strike order

news

Government offices have remained open in Kaduna in spite of the nationwide strike began by the Organised Labour over new national minimum wage, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

A correspondent of the agency who went round public offices in Kaduna, the state capital, reports that workers were at their duty posts, including Obasanjo House, the state government Secretariat.

Also opened were schools, some banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria, hospitals and other public sector offices in the state capital.

A nurse at the Barau Dikko Hospital, which witnessed high number of patients, told NAN in confidence that there has been no formal notice from the state labour unions to commence the strike.

“We only heard of the strike order in the media, there has been no formal notice yet either from the Nigeria Labour Congress or our union, the nurses union, but we are waiting,’’ she said.

NAN also reports that normal activities at the state High Court were going on, although local union officials there said they will meet today to agree on whether to join the nationwide strike.

At the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress officials were in a meeting on ways to enforce compliance to the strike.