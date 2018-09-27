Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kaduna workers dare NLC, ignore warning strike order

Minimum Wage Saga Kaduna workers dare NLC, ignore warning strike order

A correspondent of the agency who went round public offices in Kaduna, the state capital, reports that workers were at their duty posts, including Obasanjo House, the state government Secretariat.

  • Published:
Osun workers to commence 3-day warning strike, Wednesday play

NLC

(The Guardian)

Government offices have remained open in Kaduna in spite of the nationwide strike began by the Organised Labour over new national minimum wage, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

A correspondent of the agency who went round public offices in Kaduna, the state capital, reports that workers were at their duty posts, including Obasanjo House, the state government Secretariat.

Also opened were schools, some banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria, hospitals and other public sector offices in the state capital.

A nurse at the Barau Dikko Hospital, which witnessed high number of patients, told NAN in confidence that there has been no formal notice from the state labour unions to commence the strike.

“We only heard of the strike order in the media, there has been no formal notice yet either from the Nigeria Labour Congress or our union, the nurses union, but we are waiting,’’ she said.

NAN also reports that normal activities at the state High Court were going on, although local union officials there said they will meet today to agree on whether to join the nationwide strike.

At the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress officials were in a meeting on ways to enforce compliance to the strike.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole...bullet

Related Articles

New Minimum Wage FG to reconvene Tripartite Committee on Oct 4, labour insists on strike
In Kogi Labour directs members to commence strike midnight
Workers Welfare Abia needs N25bn to clear salary, pension arrears, says NLC
NLC Labour begins indefinite strike over new minimum wage
Warning Strike Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery
Minimum Wage NLC declares warning strike, demands N56,000
ASUU Lecturers reject FG's money, ready to go on strike
Warning Strike Unions shut down aviation agencies at Lagos airport
NLC Strike We will not join, Bauchi poly ASUP says
NLC Strike Labour in Anambra directs total compliance

Local

Disregard NLC strike, NUPENG tells Nigerians
Warning Strike Unions shut down aviation agencies at Lagos airport
Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery
Warning Strike Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery
Buhari and Osinbajo
Buhari President insists his Government will win war against corruption
Ibrahim Magu
Anti-Corruption Fight Return illicit funds or face prosecution, Magu tells looters
X
Advertisement