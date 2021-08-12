Kaduna wants more soldiers to fight bandits terrorising communities

The state is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region, with many of its communities coming under unceasing violent attacks.

While playing host to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said more troops will boost the fight against criminals in Kaduna.

She said additional troops will aid ongoing success and address security concerns in strategic locations, especially along the Kaduna-Kachia road.

The deputy governor also requested additional military presence in Rigachikun in the Igabi local government area, and the Southern Kaduna general area, especially Zangon Kataf.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.