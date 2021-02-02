A mob of youths killed six cows and injured four people during an attack on a herders' settlement in Kurmin Bi village of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a security report on Tuesday, February 2 that many residents of the community escaped during the attack.

The mob caused other property damage including burning down a house within the settlement.

Aruwan said the attack was an apparent reprisal for an earlier attack on neighbouring Wawan Rafi village days ago.

Bandits attacked a recreational joint in the village and killed one John Isah while also injuring three others.

Two individuals, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje, were arrested by troops in connection to the attack, but the suspects escaped during a violent protest by a mob in the community.

Troops recovered two AK-47 rifles and over 43 rounds of ammunition from the suspects before they escaped.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, condemned the reprisal attack, and advised residents to allow the law take its due course instead of resorting to counter-attacks.

He tasked security forces to step up investigations and stabilise the area.