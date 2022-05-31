RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna vigilance group seizes 15 bags of suspected cannabis in Ikara LGA

Operatives of Kaduna State Vigilante Service (KADVS), in Dutsen Lungu, Ikara Local Government Area (LGA), have confiscated 15 bags of suspected cannabis worth hundreds of thousands of naira.

Kaduna vigilance group seizes 15 bags of suspected cannabis in Ikara LGA (TVC News)

Bala Galadima, Zonal Commander of KADVS, Zaria Zone, who displayed the drugs to newsmen in Zaria, said the arrest followed information received by operatives during their routine patrol.

According to Galadima, the suspected owner of the substance narrowly escaped arrest, but one motorcycle was also confiscated during the operation.

The commander added that the KADVS, under the free drugs community initiative, also arrested some suspected dealers of illicit drugs in the area.

He said the drugs would be forwarded to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Galadima assured the public of KADVS’ commitment to ridding the communities of hard drugs and illicit substances.

