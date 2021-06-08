Kaduna University suspends undergraduate academic activities indefinitely

Manshop, who did not give reasons for the suspension, however, said academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes.

“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.

“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities.

“Staff are also expected to report to work as usual, while management will communicate further developments,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that undergraduate students had protested hike in school fees from between N24,0000 and N36,000 to between N100,000 and N400,000.