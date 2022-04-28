Kaduna train attack: Colonel Umar decries trending hostages’ photos

Umar, who is also a social critic and Chairman of Movement for Unity and Progress, described the picture as “most disturbing”, while appealing to the Federal Government to put more effort into the immediate release of the hostages.

The former governor also urged the international community, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to assist in the negotiations which would be needed to effect the release of the innocent victims.

According to Umar in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday, April 28, 2022, “Pictures of the hostages abducted in the 28 March Abuja- Kaduna train attack are trending in the social media.

“The pictures, to say the least, are most disturbing, particularly as they show exhausted and frightened women and children under the most harrowing conditions.

“I appeal to the Federal government to do more to secure the immediate release of these innocent victims.

“I also appeal to the international community, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to assist in the negotiations which will be needed to effect that release.

“May God touch the hearts of the kidnappers to show mercy on these innocent and vulnerable victims. Amen.”

Umar was Military Governor of Kaduna State from September 1985 to June 1988, during a period when funding was scarce. He had to deal with a serious religious crisis within the state in 1987, becoming unpopular with all sides of the dispute.

He said "If you win a religious war, you cannot win a religious peace... Since the killing started how many Christians have been converted to Islam? How many Muslims have been converted to Christianity? It is an exercise in futility".