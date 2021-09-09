The Government of Kaduna State has said that all schools across the state would be reopened next week.
Kaduna to reopen schools next week
The state government says strategies have been worked out to ensure the completion of the 2021/2022 academic calendar through online platforms.
The State Commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad announced this while in a virtual workshop organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
The state government had in July ordered the closure of all schools in the state due to insecurity.
Shehu said schools will resume their 2021/2022 academic calendar in phases starting from next week, adding that strategies have been worked out to ensure the completion of third term through online platforms.
Kaduna is one of the states affected by the rising spate of banditry and kidnapping in the Northwest region of the country.
Bandits have attacked schools in the state kidnapping students, teachers and demanding ransom for their release.
