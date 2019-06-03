The Kaduna State Government will construct bicycle lanes on its urban roads to encourage the use of bicycle for transport, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, Mr Muratala Dabo, has said.

Dabo made this known on Monday when officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) visited him in his office in Kaduna.

The FRSC officials visited Dabo after a bicycle ride around the metropolis to mark the Second World Bicycle Day since 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UN had in April 2018, declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day.

The move is to recognise the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of bicycle as a simple, affordable, reliable and environment-friendly sustainable means of transportation.

He said that the use of bicycle as a means of transport would not only keep people healthy, physically and mentally, but also help to keep the environment clean.

“We are making plans to continue construction of eight lanes which we started from Kawo and stopped at Lugard Roundabout. This year, we will continue from Lugard Roundabout to Command Junction.

“I assure you that we will construct separate lanes for bicycle riders to ease their movement and encourage bicycle use for transport,” he said.

He thanked the FRSC for encouraging the use of bicycle in the state, adding that the state ministry of works, housing and transport would join in the campaign for the use of bicycle.

Earlier, the FRSC Zonal Commander in charge of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa, Assistant Corps Marshal Aliyu Datsama, who led the delegation, described bicycle as ‘the most environment-friendly means of transport."

He said that the Second World Bicycle Day with the theme, “Cycling for a Better Lifestyle”, was to push for the use of non-motorised means of transport around the world.

According to him, bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and sustainable means of transport for both the young and the old, with accompanied health, mental and physical benefits.

“It is not only environment-friendly, it also reduces traffic congestion, pollution and urban noise.

“I, therefore, urge the state government to make cycling safe and reliable, and network it with public transport, to enable road users to combine cycling with public transport.

The Kaduna State Sector Command of the FRSC had in June 2018 called on the Kaduna State Government to provide bicycle lanes in its urban roads and other cycling facilities at traffic intersections.

The zonal commander, along with the Kaduna Sector Commander, Corps Commander Hafiz Mohammed and the Sector Head of Operations, Salisu Galadunci, thanked the state government for heeding to FRSC call to construct bicycle lanes.