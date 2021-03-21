The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB) has begun the construction of 851 classrooms across the state under the 2017 to 2019 Universal Basic Education Commission and SUBEB intervention projects.

The board’s Permanent Member, Physical and Project Monitoring, Mr Mohammed Mubarak, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mubarak explained that the project consisted of 37 two-storey buildings of 12 classrooms and two one-storey buildings each of six classrooms and four classrooms, respectively, amounting to 464 classrooms.

He added that 99 blocks of three classrooms, 25 blocks of two classrooms and 10 blocks of four classrooms, totaling 387 classes would also be constructed.

He also said that over 2,000 classrooms would be renovated while 38,000 pupil’s furniture and 2,000 teacher’s furniture would be supplied to reduce the deficit of furniture in schools.

“We commenced handing over the project sites on March 19 and we will continue on Monday, March 22.

“The projects will cost about N8 billion; 50 per cent from UBEC and 50 per cent from the Kaduna State Government,” Mubarak said.

He added that 37 other primary schools across the state would be renovated and additional classes constructed for those that need more classes.

“The schools will be renovated, equipped and fenced with 100 per cent funding, about N2 billion from the state government.

“We are, therefore, appealing to community members to take ownership of the projects and support the government in safeguarding school’s infrastructure.

“This is for the interest of the children and the educational development of the communities,” he said.